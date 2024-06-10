Dan Hurley will stay as UConn coach after turning down a lucrative Lakers offer

The ongoing “Will he or won’t he coach the Los Angeles Lakers?” intrigue that has captivated Connecticut for days has come to an end: He won’t.

Dan Hurley will not leave UConn men’s basketball to coach the NBA team, ESPN reported Monday.

It was a reported six-year contract worth $70 million, but it was apparently an offer he could refuse.

The UConn coach told an ESPN reporter that the Lakers made a “compelling case” but that he wants to focus on what he’s built with the Huskies. UConn won back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024.

A UConn spokesperson said the report is accurate, but that the university would not be commenting at the moment. But soon after the news was announced, UConn posted on social media an image of Hurley at a Huskies game, raising his hands in the air.

The news is sure to please basketball fans, UConn students and leaders, as well as elected officials across the state.

"Our MVP Coach is staying in CT," Gov. Ned Lamont posted on social media just minutes after the news was announced.

Lamont had weighed in on the heated back-and-forth being reported by all sorts of media in recent days.

“I just know that Dan Hurley is the greatest coach in America,” Lamont said last week. “So no wonder that professional teams are paying attention.”

Lamont said last week that Hurley and his family “ought to know they are part of the Connecticut family. We love them in Connecticut.”

The Lakers’ reported plan to offer a massive contract to Hurley was the latest twist in the monthlong race to replace Darvin Ham, who was fired May 3 after two seasons.

On Thursday night, ESPN reported Hurley was traveling to Los Angeles for a Friday meeting with Lakers leaders. Citing unidentified sources in the report, ESPN also said Hurley informed UConn of his interest in talking to the Lakers on Wednesday and spoke to his players Thursday.

WSHU's Ebong Udoma and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

