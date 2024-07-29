© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pair of Massachusetts Olympians lead U.S. men's gymnastics team to a bronze medal

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published July 29, 2024 at 4:35 PM EDT
The medal ceremony after the Summer Olympics Men's Gymnastics Team Competition. The United States team is in the dark blue on the right.
Francisco Seco
/
AP
The medal ceremony after the Summer Olympics Men's Gymnastics Team Competition. The United States team is in the dark blue on the right.

Monday at the Summer Olympics in Paris, the United States won the bronze medal in the men's gymnastics team competition. That's largely due to the performances of two athletes from Massachusetts.

This is the first time since 2008 the men's team won a medal. Stoughton's Frederick Richard was a standout for the U.S. He earned the squad's top scores in the floor exercise (14.466), parallel bars (14.566) and the horizontal bar (14.833).

With the competition winding down, the hopes for a medal for the U.S. all came down to Worcester’s Stephen Nedoroscik. Prior to the Olympics, he told NEPM, “I never like to say that we're definitely going to medal. But I'll tell you what — we have a very good chance of medaling."

And he turned out to be right.

Nedoroscik turned in a clutch performance, scoring 14.866—which was tied for the second-best score registered by any athlete Monday in Paris in the pommel horse.

Nedoroscik is a former world champion in the event, but he missed out on making the U.S. team for the previous Olympics in Tokyo three years ago. He said before the games he tried to learn from that disappointment.

“I'm just so honored and proud to be representing Team USA. It is a dream come true, but I feel like these last three years have taught me so much about staying with the sport, staying motivated, and, you know, it's all worth it in the end,” Nedoroscik said.

It is also the first Olympic appearance for Stoughton’s Frederick, who has immerged as something of the face of the U.S. men’s Olympic contingent.

By about a half point, Japan ended up winning the gold medal Monday, edging China, which picked up the silver.

There are still more opportunities for the U.S. men to earn medals in gymnastics. The all-around competition and the individual finals for each discipline are still to come over the next week.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content