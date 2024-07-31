Vermont appears to have escaped more major flooding damage following Wednesday's heavy rains

Updated 10:45 p.m.

While parts of Vermont received more heavy rains Wednesday evening, there does not appear to be additional major flood damage.

A spokesperson from Vermont Emergency Management confirmed around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday there were no new reports.

Just under 1,400 households didn't have power as of 7 p.m. according to VT Outages. Nearly all of them were in Caledonia and Washington counties. By 10:30 p.m., most of those outages were restored.

National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Myskowski says the most recent storms were relatively fast moving, unlike the rains that lingered over the Northeast Kingdom for hours early Tuesday morning.

"They had strong really heavy rainfall rates, but they were — they'd be over an area for only a pretty small amount of time, so you weren't thankfully able to get any really high totals in one specific area," he says. "That was kind of different between earlier in the week."

Myskowski says the highest rain totals from Wednesday, between about 1.5 and 2.5 inches, were reported in Caledonia County and northeastern Addison County.

"None of these areas have thankfully produced any flooding other than like, mild ponding in roadways," he says.

NWS has since removed its Wednesday evening flash flood warning for an area including the towns of Burke, Cabot, Danville, Lyndonville, St. Johnsbury, Walden and Wheelock. It's also taken down its flood watch for northern and central Vermont and eastern portions of northern New York.

Myskowski says the next few days should be pretty dry, with some rain forecast for the weekend.

"Nothing looks overly heavy or concerning at this point," he says.

While the state watched for more potential flooding Wednesday afternoon and evening, towns like St. Johnsbury, Burke, Lyndonville and Morgan continued to respond to Tuesday's flooding damage.

Scores of residents on Red Village Road in Lyndonville were still stranded without water, power or ready access to food and other necessities. Flash flooding washed out more than a half-dozen sections of road Tuesday morning, cutting off access to a miles-long section of the town road.

Adam Sangiolo is among the residents of Red Village Road, and says he’s increasingly worried about many of his neighbors.

“We are on an island. We are completely isolated," he says. "Yeah, there are a lot of people out here. I don’t think a lot of people are realizing just how dire this situation is right now.”

Volunteers have been delivering food, water and other supplies to residents who can’t leave their homes by car. Residents say they haven’t been able to get any clear timeline from town officials on when power and vehicle access will be restored, and town officials have not been available for comment.

In St. Johnsbury, the American Red Cross opened a temporary emergency shelter in St. Johnsbury at the Good Shepherd School, located at 121 Maple Street. That's according to town officials, who wrote in a social media post that residents can pick up water, food, cleanup kits and blankets there.

Cots will also be available for anyone who needs shelter overnight.

