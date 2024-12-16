© 2024 Connecticut Public

NPR wants to know: What is a key lesson you learned this year?

By Brittney Melton
Published December 16, 2024 at 9:23 AM EST
People stroll at Place des Vosges during a sunny afternoon in Paris on Oct. 3, 2023.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
People stroll at Place des Vosges during a sunny afternoon in Paris on Oct. 3, 2023.

December is going by swiftly. Before you know it we will hear the famous New Year's Eve countdown. With the end of the year comes reflection on all we have accomplished — and maybe some things we didn't. Our missteps can come with key lessons learned, and the Up First newsletter team wants to hear from people who want to share theirs. We not only want to hear the biggest lessons you might have learned this year, but how you plan to implement them next year and going forward. Your guidance could help others.

If you have experienced a key life lesson, share your story with us via the form below, and you could be featured in the Up First newsletter on Dec. 29. You can also share a photo and upload your answers as a voice memo. Please submit responses by Dec. 20.

See some of your responses — and get the news you need to start your day — by subscribing to our newsletter.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Brittney Melton

