Jaclyn Diaz
Kabul Small Animal Rescue's American director is raising money to airlift more than 200 dogs and cats, the group's staff and their families before foreign troops leave at the end of the month.
Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been given full approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Along with that approval process is the companies' new brand name for the vaccine: Comirnaty.
Fanatics is expected to be the new partner with MLB to manufacture trading cards, edging out baseball's long-time partner, Topps.
Tensions are rising among Haitians as recovery teams are still slow in reaching the needy impacted by the Aug. 14 earthquake that hit the southwestern area of the island.
A source familiar with the discussions says administration health experts could make the recommendation for fully vaccinated adults as soon as this week.
Haiti has a long history of major earthquakes that leave destruction and carnage in their wake. A combination of factors makes the country especially susceptible to damage from these quakes.
The National Weather Service predicts areas on the East Coast could reach 100 degrees Thursday, with triple-digit temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, too. Relief isn't expected until the weekend.
President Biden nominated Damian Williams to head the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan. If confirmed, Williams would be the first Black man to lead the office.
The state's highest court said Tuesday that law enforcement can round up rogue legislators and bring them back to the state Capitol's House chambers.
The three-term New York governor announced he will resign following a scathing report from the state's attorney general that corroborated allegations made by 11 women.