New Haven police chief leaving amid allegations of theft, fund misuse, mayor's office says

New Haven's police chief is stepping down amid allegations of theft and misuse of public funds, the mayor’s office announced Monday afternoon.

Chief Karl Jacobson admitted on Monday to stealing money from a designated city fund that the department uses to pay informants who provide confidential information to help solve crimes, Mayor Justin Elicker said at a Monday evening press conference.

Jacobson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

“To say that this news is a shock is an understatement,” Elicker said. “It's a shock to me. It’s a shock to the command staff. It’s a shock to the men and women of the police department. It’s a shock to the New Haven community. It's a betrayal of public trust. No one is above the law.”

The department had flagged irregularities regarding Jacobson’s use of the fund. Assistant chiefs on Monday morning confronted Jacobson, who admitted to taking the funds for personal use, Elicker said.

The chief administrator’s office and Elicker were alerted to the news Monday.

Jacobson submitted his paperwork to retire on Monday, shortly before a meeting Elicker scheduled in which he planned to place the police chief on administrative leave, the mayor said.

Elicker said he’s been in touch with the state’s attorney’s office, which is in contact with state police as they determine next steps regarding a criminal investigation.

David Zannelli, an assistant chief, has been named acting chief. Zannelli, who has been with the force since 2008, described Monday as an "incredibly challenging day" and noted that police officials acted immediately once they learned of the fund irregularities.

Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer, Jim Haddadin and Michayla Savitt contributed to this report.