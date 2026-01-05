© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Haven police chief leaving amid allegations of theft, fund misuse, mayor's office says

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published January 5, 2026 at 5:50 PM EST
Updated January 5, 2026 at 7:06 PM EST
FILE: New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson (then Assistant Chief) at a press conference in New Haven Town Hall on June 28, 2022.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson (then Assistant Chief) at a press conference in New Haven Town Hall on June 28, 2022.

New Haven's police chief is stepping down amid allegations of theft and misuse of public funds, the mayor’s office announced Monday afternoon.

Chief Karl Jacobson admitted on Monday to stealing money from a designated city fund that the department uses to pay informants who provide confidential information to help solve crimes, Mayor Justin Elicker said at a Monday evening press conference.

Jacobson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

“To say that this news is a shock is an understatement,” Elicker said. “It's a shock to me. It’s a shock to the command staff. It’s a shock to the men and women of the police department. It’s a shock to the New Haven community. It's a betrayal of public trust. No one is above the law.”

The department had flagged irregularities regarding Jacobson’s use of the fund. Assistant chiefs on Monday morning confronted Jacobson, who admitted to taking the funds for personal use, Elicker said.

The chief administrator’s office and Elicker were alerted to the news Monday.

Jacobson submitted his paperwork to retire on Monday, shortly before a meeting Elicker scheduled in which he planned to place the police chief on administrative leave, the mayor said.

Elicker said he’s been in touch with the state’s attorney’s office, which is in contact with state police as they determine next steps regarding a criminal investigation.

David Zannelli, an assistant chief, has been named acting chief. Zannelli, who has been with the force since 2008, described Monday as an "incredibly challenging day" and noted that police officials acted immediately once they learned of the fund irregularities.

Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer, Jim Haddadin and Michayla Savitt contributed to this report.
News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.