Vineyard Offshore cuts 50 jobs

CAI has learned that the offshore wind developer Vineyard Offshore is eliminating 50 positions, some of them through layoffs.

A company spokesperson confirmed today that Vineyard Offshore has laid off employees and contractors and cut unfilled positions to reach a total of 50 job cuts in the United States and Europe.

“In an effort to position our projects for sustainable long-term success we have made the difficult decision to reduce our current team size in light of recent market uncertainties,” the spokesperson said in an email. “We look forward to continuing to advance these transformative American energy projects in the years ahead.”

It’s unclear how many of the layoffs are in Massachusetts; the company has offices in New Bedford; Boston; Uniondale, New York, on Long Island; and Eureka, California.

Vineyard Offshore is one of two parent companies of Vineyard Wind, the first offshore wind farm to operate with a Massachusetts contract. The company says no Vineyard Wind staff or contractors are part of the layoffs.

“The Vineyard Wind project, including its staff and contractors, remains unaffected by Vineyard Offshore’s changes,” the spokesperson said. “Its shareholders are fully committed to ensuring the project's successful completion.”

At Vineyard Offshore, some U.S. employees were reassigned to projects outside the country, the spokesperson said. Vineyard Offshore is an affiliate of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, a renewable-energy investment company based in Denmark.

The move follows President Trump’s executive order, on his first day in office Jan. 20, halting permitting for offshore wind.

Before the election, Vineyard Offshore bid on contracts to sell power from its proposed new wind farm, Vineyard Wind 2, south of Nantucket. Massachusetts utilities committed to buy up to 800 megawatts, with the hope that Connecticut would buy the remaining 400 megawatts.

But Connecticut held off until after the election. Then, facing Trump’s vow to stop offshore wind, Connecticut opted for solar and energy-storage projects instead.

Without a buyer for those 400 megawatts, Vineyard Offshore said it would not be able to build Vineyard Wind 2 right away.