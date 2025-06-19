© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: On the Seacoast, Juneteenth is a day of celebration and protest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published June 19, 2025 at 4:19 PM EDT
This year's Juneteenth Freedom Walk was hosted by the The Seacoast African American Cultural Center, Green Acre Baha’i Center of Learning, and Seacoast NAACP.
Alicia Sanyal
/
NHPR
This year's Juneteenth Freedom Walk was hosted by the The Seacoast African American Cultural Center, Green Acre Baha’i Center of Learning, and Seacoast NAACP.

Juneteenth celebrations across New Hampshire Thursday marked the end of slavery in the U.S. nearly 160 years ago. But participants at many events, including at a freedom walk on the Seacoast, had the present day on their minds: This year’s celebrations come as state lawmakers push to prohibit programs that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in New Hampshire schools.

A morning march across the Piscataqua River, from Kittery, Maine to Portsmouth, was both a celebration and protest for many in the crowd.

Sunish Oturkar, of Dover, said it feels like the rhetoric aimed at people in diverse communities is intensifying and hitting closer to home. He said he felt compelled to join the walk, which ended at the African Burying Ground Memorial in Portsmouth.

“The only thing that we have is power in numbers,” said Oturkar. “And so participating in something like this is important to me because it shows that we have those numbers, and so that we can hold the line on the values that we hold dear.”

Roza Anthony and her 8-year-old son Dante Bergeret, both of Stow, Massachusetts, made the two-hour trip to the Seacoast march. She said the increasing discrimination she sees today isn’t new. But increased awareness among her white neighbors is, she said.

“I think this is the world that we have always lived in, and a lot of white people and a lot of people with privilege got to not notice it for a long time,” Anthony said.

Dante wasn’t thrilled about getting up at 6 a.m. to get to the walk in time, but his mother saw it as a teaching moment.

“They say if you don't know the history, you're going to repeat it,” Anthony said. “We can't repeat it. It's not okay. That's not acceptable. That's not the world I want my children to live in.”

Peter Brown of Lyman, Maine was among the dozens of walkers Thursday. He just published a book, “I Aam Jayvn,” about a 12-year-old boy brought to America and enslaved. Brown began writing it two years ago, after the state of Florida restricted the teaching of African American history and slavery in public schools.

New Hampshire has since passed similar legislation, and Republican lawmakers have sought to put a provision in the state budget that would prohibit diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in public schools.

“I never saw things getting as bad as they've gotten,” Brown said.

The Akwaaba Ensemble performs their Call to Gather at a Juneteenth celebration in Portsmouth on June 19, 2025.
Alicia Sanyal
/
NHPR
The Akwaaba Ensemble performs their Call to Gather at a Juneteenth celebration in Portsmouth on June 19, 2025.
Sandi Clark Kaddy, President of the Seacoast African American Cultural Center (right), leads the Freedom Walk from Kittery into Portsmouth on Thursday morning.
Alicia Sanyal
/
NHPR
Sandi Clark Kaddy, president of the Seacoast African American Cultural Center (right), leads the Freedom Walk from Kittery into Portsmouth on Thursday morning.
Two dancers in the Akwaaba Ensemble perform at the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth. The Juneteenth ceremony also included a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the African Burying Ground Memorial Park.
Alicia Sanyal
/
NHPR
Two dancers in the Akwaaba Ensemble perform at the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth. The Juneteenth ceremony also included a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the African Burying Ground Memorial Park.
People gathered on the Seacoast Thursday morning for a Freedom Walk. The route started at John Paul Jones Memorial Park in Kittery and ended at the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth.
Alicia Sanyal
/
NHPR
People gathered on the Seacoast Thursday morning for a Freedom Walk. The route started at John Paul Jones Memorial Park in Kittery and ended at the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth.
Two members of the Akwaaba Ensemble play the drums during a Juneteenth ceremony at the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth.
Alicia Sanyal
/
NHPR
Two members of the Akwaaba Ensemble play the drums during a Juneteenth ceremony at the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth.
The Juneteenth Freedom Walk crosses the Route 1 Memorial Bridge into Portsmouth.
Alicia Sanyal
/
NHPR
The Juneteenth Freedom Walk crosses the Route 1 Memorial Bridge into Portsmouth.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content