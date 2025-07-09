A new school year will bring cell phone bans, new classes, and new education costs

This year’s legislative session saw many changes that will affect New Hampshire’s schools and young people — including what students will learn in the classroom, how education is paid for, and the level of state support for higher education.

Here’s an overview.

Cell phones will be off limits in schools most of the day.

Under a new law championed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte, students will be able to use their cell phone before and after school — but not during the school day, including during lunch. This will be a big change for most students unless their school already bans phones, like at Stevens High School in Claremont and Salem High School.

Policies must make exceptions for students who need a phone or other communication device for specialized education programs or to manage medical conditions, such as glucose sensors.

But it’s unclear when the new bans must start.

The law requires school boards to work with parents and teachers on a cell phone policy, but it sets no deadline for implementing that policy. Nor does it require schools to ask students — who are directly impacted — for input on a new policy.

This is likely to be popular with teachers. When the National Education Association surveyed members, 83% said they favored a full-day ban.

There will be new classes — and new limits on what can be taught.

Starting next school year, students may see certain books and materials that depict nudity and sexual conduct removed from classes and school libraries, unless the school can show the material has scientific or literary value.

That’s under a bill headed to Ayotte that would allow parents of students in the school to request materials deemed offensive to be removed. If the school agrees, the removed items will be unavailable to all students. Ayotte has not said whether she will sign the legislation.

Students also could see an end to initiatives promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion but the wording of that new law is so vague, it’s hard to know what that could include. In terms of classroom changes, one specific measure forbids discussion of critical race theory, which includes exploring how race and racism have shaped policies and history.

Under another new law, sex education classes will have to include lessons on a fetus’ development if the governor signs that legislation.

And students will learn about the history and meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance and Star Spangled Banner to mark Constitution Day.

The state’s colleges and universities saw budget cuts.

The University System of New Hampshire ended up losing about $18 million over the next two years in the state budget.

The cut — as well as a loss of federal funding and declining enrollment — is already having impacts. For instance, the University of New Hampshire is calling for a 3% spending cut across the board.

Meanwhile, tuition is going up at the state’s public colleges and universities by as much as 3%. For UNH, that will put in-state tuition — without room and board — at about $16,000 a year.

The state’s Education Freedom Account program no longer has an income cap.

Under an expansion passed by lawmakers this year, any student who lives in New Hampshire can now get a so-called state-funded school voucher to attend private school or to cover homeschool costs. And there’s no telling yet how many students will seek one.

The 10,000 cap on students who can get vouchers is a misnomer because the students currently in the program don’t count toward that cap. In the early weeks of the new program, thousands of families have expressed interest in applying.

Public schools are bracing for the impact. They’ll lose roughly $5,000 in state funding for every student who leaves their local public school and uses an EFA to help pay for private school or home school.

Lawmakers continued investments in child care.

The state’s child care crisis prompted the state to invest millions in expanding the options during the pandemic. They continued some of those commitments in the next budget.

There is money for child care providers to help with recruiting and keeping staff. The child care scholarship fund — which provides families significant money to help with child care costs — remains in the budget, as does the expanded eligibility. A family of three can earn up to about $89,000 a year and be eligible.

But many families who are eligible for the scholarship aren’t actually using it because they are unaware it exists or don’t complete the application. So the state is making changes to how the program is managed to reduce barriers for families and child care providers.

