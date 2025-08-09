© 2025 Connecticut Public

'Wait Wait' for August 9, 2025: With Not My Job guest Pedro Pascal

Published August 9, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Pedro Pascal attends The Fantastic Four: First Steps Penn Plaza Celebratory Event at Penn Plaza Pavilion on July 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)
Noam Galai
/
Getty Images
Pedro Pascal attends The Fantastic Four: First Steps Penn Plaza Celebratory Event at Penn Plaza Pavilion on July 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Tom Papa, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Pedro Pascal and panelists Brian Babylon, Negin Farsad, and Roy Blount, Jr.. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Messing With Texas; A Five Star Story; One Last Trip To The Zoo

Panel Questions

A Truly White Wedding

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about actor Adam Driver in this week's news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Pedro Pascal, up for an Emmy for The Last of Us, plays our game about Us Weekly

Pedro Pascal, star of the Fantastic Four and The Last of Us, plays our game called, "The Last of Us…Weekly" Three questions about the celebrity gossip magazine.

Panel Questions

A New Way to Face Lift; One Big Step For Baby

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Wedding Cake Trauma; Multitasking In the Tub; A Midsummer Night's Grand Prix

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after that zoo in Denmark, how will zoos get our attention next.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

