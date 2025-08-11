Enrollment has declined in more Maine school districts over last 5 years than national average

Enrollment has declined in more of Maine school districts over the last five years than the national average, according to new research.

Nationwide, 68% of school districts polled by the nonprofit research firm Bellwether experienced enrollment declines between 2019 and 2024.

But in Maine, 73% of districts saw a decline over that time.

According to Bellwether's data, some districts in the state saw double digit declines in enrollment including RSU 49 in Fairfield, RSU 22 in Hampden, and RSU 3 in Unity.

This declining enrollment contributed to school closures, which Maine saw more of in 2025 than 2024.