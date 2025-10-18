'We're all on the menu': WMass residents come out in droves for 'No Kings' protests

Holding a Puerto Rican flag and a sign reading "ICE is not welcome here," Miguel "Mikey" Perez joined hundreds of protestors gathered alongside Parker Street and Boston Road in Springfield for a "No Kings" rally Saturday afternoon.

The group was just one of thousands across the nation to gather in protest of the Trump administration's stance on everything from immigrant deportations and detentions, to cuts in government food assistance programs and more.

"Empathy and love for your neighbor next to you is just something that is completely being lost on people," said Perez. "The right flank wants you to literally look at things you are taught in your childhood — sharing is caring, help people who have less than you. They want you to look at these as vices rather than virtues. And that's just that's not what this country has ever stood about."

"Love thy Neighbor"

Perez, of Springfield, said they think the issues facing the nation go beyond party lines.

"No matter what idealistic side you have on the political spectrum, no one wants to admit that they come from a country of hatred and neglect and separation. You know what I mean?" they said. "We all want to be here. We all want to love our neighbor. We all want to feel at peace with ourselves and in our communities. And that's what we deserve."

Perez was joined by Ethan White, also of Springfield, who said he was inspired to see such a large crowd gathered in peaceful protest.

"I feel like [we're] really trapped in an era where we're all perpetually online and seeing the worst of the worst. It's really hard to [remember] that there are like a large amount of people who are not okay with what is happening and are not okay with the administration attacking communities of color and trans people and queer people," he said. "We are still here, we are still a community and we are still showing out. And we're not going to let fascism take over this country. And we will band together by any means that is accessible and possible."

"Rights are rights"

Nearby was Joanna Cobleigh, an attorney who lives in Hampden. She came to the Springfield protest donning the now infamous crimson robes worn by characters in the television adaptation of Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale."

"I'm an attorney. I believe in people's rights and I think our rights are being stripped away bit by bit, especially women's rights and the right to control our own bodies... Rights are rights, whether it's women's rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights...and those rights are getting stripped away by this administration. It's scary," she said.

Rallies took place all across Western Massachusetts from Amherst and Northampton to Greenfield, Pittsfield, North Adams, West Springfield and many other cities and towns.

An increase in disapproval

In Ludlow, several hundred people lined East Street holding signs, chanting and cheering whenever cars honked their horns.

Mary Beth Silva was decked out in the American flag, from her shirt and pants to her hat and scarf. The Ludlow resident held a sign reading "Don't let Trump ruin our flag."

"The flag represents democracy to me. And I don't believe we have democracy happening right now," she said. " I feel like... Trump is ruining democracy."

Arlene Kirsh, of Indivisible Northampton - Swing Left Western Massachusetts, helped organize events across the region. She said many more people are feeling compelled to act.

"There's just an increasing disapproval and a corresponding increase of people being willing to go out in the streets," she said. "There's a lot of people in the movement these days who have never done any sort of protest in their life. We get these calls and these emails all the time saying, 'I can't stand it anymore. I have to protest. What can I do?'"

Silva said being in community and letting her voice be heard feels like doing something.

"I hope it has a very large impact," she said. "As long as more and more people are coming out, showing what they feel about what's happening in the world today and the country, I think we should keep going with things like this."

"We're all on the menu"

In Holyoke, a large crowd gathered outside city hall.

Earl Miller, a Holyoke resident and community activist, said very few people are safe from this administration.

"First, they tried it on immigrants, and we let them... ICE is here now... If you are not experiencing them on a regular basis, that is a form of privilege. There are some folks in our community who are experiencing them as often as they're experiencing the police," he said.

Miller said it's not just immigrants being targeted.

"So now they are trying what they've tried on immigrants, on unhoused people. And it is important for everyone to note here that if you think it will stop there, you are wrong. They're just going to find the next group. And unless you are a straight, rich, Christian white man, it'll be you eventually. We're all on the menu."

NEPM's Phil Bishop contributed to this report.