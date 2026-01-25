© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT braces for major winter storm, significant travel impacts

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published January 25, 2026 at 8:16 AM EST
Updated January 25, 2026 at 8:29 AM EST
Cars turn around on Rt 185 after not being able to climb the hill at the base of Talcott Mountain during a morning snowfall in Simsbury, Connecticut February 13, 2024.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Cars turn around on Route 185 after not being able to climb the hill at the base of Talcott Mountain during a morning snowfall in Simsbury, Connecticut February 13, 2024.

Snow accumulations of up to 20 inches are expected in parts of Connecticut with rapidly falling snow and low visilbility making for hazardous driving conditions Sunday.

Motorists are advised to stay off the roads.

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

“We want to get the word out that it will be extremely dangerous to be on the roads,” Lamont said in a statement. “I am strongly urging everybody to make plans now to be at a specific location on Sunday morning and remain there for the duration of the storm."

Lamont signed an order banning commerical vechiles from traveling on all limited access highways in Connecticut beginning at noon on Sunday. The order remains in effect until further notice.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Connecticut through Monday. Snow began falling in portions of the state Sunday morning.

Southern Connecticut can expect total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches. Sleet may mix in with the snow late this evening, the National Weather Service says.

In Northern Connecticut, snow accumulations could be between 12 and 20 inches.

The snow is expected to fall rapidly, with over two inches falling each hour Sunday afternoon and evening.
Tags
News Latest News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.