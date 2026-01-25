CT braces for major winter storm, significant travel impacts

Snow accumulations of up to 20 inches are expected in parts of Connecticut with rapidly falling snow and low visilbility making for hazardous driving conditions Sunday.

Motorists are advised to stay off the roads.

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

“We want to get the word out that it will be extremely dangerous to be on the roads,” Lamont said in a statement. “I am strongly urging everybody to make plans now to be at a specific location on Sunday morning and remain there for the duration of the storm."

Lamont signed an order banning commerical vechiles from traveling on all limited access highways in Connecticut beginning at noon on Sunday. The order remains in effect until further notice.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Connecticut through Monday. Snow began falling in portions of the state Sunday morning.

Southern Connecticut can expect total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches. Sleet may mix in with the snow late this evening, the National Weather Service says.

In Northern Connecticut, snow accumulations could be between 12 and 20 inches.

The snow is expected to fall rapidly, with over two inches falling each hour Sunday afternoon and evening.

