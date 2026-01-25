© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a dog walking club is socializing pets —and their people — across NH

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published January 25, 2026 at 6:10 AM EST
Some very good dogs gather each week for a communal walk around various locations in New Hampshire.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
Some very good dogs gather each week for a communal walk around various locations in New Hampshire.

Walking the dog is often a solitary undertaking.

You and your four-legged friend, hitting the streets or the trails, day after day, month after month, in all types of weather.

One group is looking to make that routine a bit more social, for both person and pet.

The K9 Adventure Club hosts weekly walking events around the state, giving purebreds and mutts the chance to smell new smells, in a large group.

“I know more dogs here than I know people, for sure,” says Cullen Behling, founder of the walking group.

From “little pugs to big German shepherds,” he says every type of dog is welcome. Everyone stays on leash, and more skittish pups can join in, or stick to the back.

The walks begin Sundays at 11 a.m., and typically last around an hour. From parks to downtown Portsmouth, the moveable marches give dogs the chance to see new sites.

And for owners looking to break out of their routine, the walks are a chance to meet other dog lovers.

Editor’s note: Click the “listen” button above to hear an audio postcard from a recent walk.
Tags
New England News Collaborative

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content