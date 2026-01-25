How a dog walking club is socializing pets —and their people — across NH

Walking the dog is often a solitary undertaking.

You and your four-legged friend, hitting the streets or the trails, day after day, month after month, in all types of weather.

One group is looking to make that routine a bit more social, for both person and pet.

The K9 Adventure Club hosts weekly walking events around the state, giving purebreds and mutts the chance to smell new smells, in a large group.

“I know more dogs here than I know people, for sure,” says Cullen Behling, founder of the walking group.

From “little pugs to big German shepherds,” he says every type of dog is welcome. Everyone stays on leash, and more skittish pups can join in, or stick to the back.

The walks begin Sundays at 11 a.m., and typically last around an hour. From parks to downtown Portsmouth, the moveable marches give dogs the chance to see new sites.

And for owners looking to break out of their routine, the walks are a chance to meet other dog lovers.

Editor’s note: Click the “listen” button above to hear an audio postcard from a recent walk.

