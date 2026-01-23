CT anti-ICE demonstrators to gather in solidarity with Minnesota

Anti-ICE demonstrators plan to gather in four towns and cities across Connecticut on Friday afternoon, in solidarity with Minnesotans participating in a general strike there following weeks of harsh tactics by immigration officials.

The demonstrations are planned for 4 p.m. in Willimantic, Bridgeport, New Haven, and at the state Capitol in Hartford.

The rallies are being planned by a coalition of dozens of organizations, including the Connecticut Democratic Socialists of America, Make the Road Connecticut, the Connecticut AFL-CIO, SEIU 1199NE, and SEIU 32BJ.

The demonstrations come after a surge in immigration enforcement actions have left Minnesotans both on edge and defiant. On Jan. 7, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed unarmed mother Renee Good . ICE agents have recently detained children, including the high-profile case of 5-year-old Liam Ramos . Minnesota Public Radio reports violence by immigration officials has “become a common sight” amid the surge.

Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, has compared ICE tactics to those of the Nazi Gestapo . Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) calls ICE an “agency that is murdering young mothers, threatening peaceful protestors with assault rifles, and kidnapping elderly Americans out of their homes.”

This story will be updated.

