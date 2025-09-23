Judge says construction can resume on Revolution offshore wind project near CT, RI

An offshore wind project in Connecticut and Rhode Island that was abruptly halted by the Trump administration will resume construction, at least for now.

The administration issued a stop-work order last month for the Revolution Wind project over unspecified national security concerns.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong calls the ruling a big win. But Tong says there’s more work to be done as lawsuits from the project’s developers and the states of Connecticut and Rhode Island make their way through the courts.

"It's not normal that the state of Connecticut should have to stand up for itself and fight for its residents against a president who should be on our side, not attacking us, not attacking wind power, but we have to do it. We're compelled to do it," Tong told Connecticut Public.

Revolution Wind is about 80 percent complete. Its developer, Ørsted, says work will resume as soon as possible because it is facing a tight deadline. A specialized ship needed to complete the project will no longer be available after December.