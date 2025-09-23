© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge says construction can resume on Revolution offshore wind project near CT, RI

Connecticut Public Radio
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:35 AM EDT

An offshore wind project in Connecticut and Rhode Island that was abruptly halted by the Trump administration will resume construction, at least for now.

The administration issued a stop-work order last month for the Revolution Wind project over unspecified national security concerns.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong calls the ruling a big win. But Tong says there’s more work to be done as lawsuits from the project’s developers and the states of Connecticut and Rhode Island make their way through the courts.

"It's not normal that the state of Connecticut should have to stand up for itself and fight for its residents against a president who should be on our side, not attacking us, not attacking wind power, but we have to do it. We're compelled to do it," Tong told Connecticut Public.

Revolution Wind is about 80 percent complete. Its developer, Ørsted, says work will resume as soon as possible because it is facing a tight deadline. A specialized ship needed to complete the project will no longer be available after December.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate