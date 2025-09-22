© 2025 Connecticut Public

Homeownership costs recently doubled in major CT cities, study finds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published September 22, 2025 at 5:22 PM EDT
FILE: A view of Downtown Bridgeport, Conn. looking Southeast towards the East Side neighborhood on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Joe Buglewicz/Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A view of Downtown Bridgeport, Connecticut looking Southeast towards the East Side neighborhood on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. In Connecticut, a new report analyzed what it would cost to own a home in the cities of New Haven, Hartford, New London and Bridgeport. The costs associated with buying a home in those locations has increased by about 100% since 2019.

The income needed to buy a home in some of Connecticut’s largest cities has doubled in recent years.

The National Housing Conference (NHC) recently released a report looking at how much people working in different professions must earn in order to afford a mortgage and rent nationwide.

In Connecticut, the report analyzed what it would cost to own a home in the cities of New Haven, Hartford, New London and Bridgeport. The costs associated with buying a home in those locations has increased by about 100% since 2019.

“We cannot think of this as a problem that only exists for a subset of people,” NHC Senior Policy and Research Associate Brittany Webb said. “This is something that matters in every community. Coastal. Non-coastal. This matters for every income level.”

In New Haven, New London and Hartford the income needed to purchase a home with 10% down has doubled, according to Webb. In Bridgeport, the income needed increased by 94%.

More than 30% of tracked occupations in those cities could afford to purchase a home in 2019. By 2024 in those cities, only 6% could afford to purchase, Webb said.

“There are examples of lawyers and dentists and groups of people that have extensive education and are earning high salaries that are still priced out of housing,” Webb said. “That's what's been, I think, the most shocking for us.”

Rent also became less attainable for people in many careers, Webb said.

In 2019, about 60% of people in the jobs included in the study could afford the $1,200 a month rent on a 2-bedroom apartment in Bridgeport, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

But by 2024 the average rent on a two bedroom apartment in Bridgeport rose to $1,600 dollars per month and less than 40% could afford rent at that price.

One of the key concerns is how wages haven’t increased in recent years to compensate for inflation and rising housing costs.

“If we don’t address the supply shortage, reform zoning, and invest in housing at all income levels, we are facing a fundamental threat to the health and sustainability of our economy,” NHC President and Chief Executive Officer David Dworkin said.

The study included nearly 400 communities and jobs ranging from lawyers and dentists to mechanics and teachers.

The report used data from NHC’s Paycheck to Paycheck database, which is updated quarterly to track affordability changes based on occupation and city.

“These findings underscore the depth and breadth of the housing crisis, which is increasingly pricing out working families across the country—regardless of geography or profession,” Dworkin said.
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities.
