Fresh Air Weekend: Cookbook author Samin Nosrat; Memoirist Elizabeth Gilbert

Published September 27, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Samin Nosrat won the James Beard Award for General Cookbook of the Year in 2018 for Salt Fat Acid Heat.
Aya Brackett
/
Random House
Samin Nosrat won the James Beard Award for General Cookbook of the Year in 2018 for Salt Fat Acid Heat.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Samin Nosrat once shunned recipes. Now she's sharing them: The Salt Fat Acid Heat cookbook author once worried that recipes were too constraining. But she now sees them as a tool for creating community and sharing food. Nosrat's new book is Good Things.

'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' opens a magical door ... to nowhere: Kogonada's film about lonely strangers traveling together in a car with a magical GPS wants to engage in heady conceits. But not even Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie can save a script this hopeless.

Elizabeth Gilbert opens up about sex, drugs and codependency in a new memoir: The Eat, Pray, Love author discusses her love affair with her best friend, which she says was life-changing but also marked by addiction and heartbreak. Gilbert's memoir is All the Way to the River.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

