'Wait Wait' for October 11, 2025: Live in Honolulu with Taimane!

Published October 11, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Ukulele virtuoso Taimane sits on an outdoor table holding her ukulele
Mark Tarone/Taimane
/
Mark Tarone
Ukulele virtuoso Taimane sits on an outdoor table holding her ukulele

This week's show was recorded in Honolulu with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Taimane and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Paula Poundstone and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Fly The Frenzied Skies; An Ode To A Mighty Tree; Cocoa Cutting

Panel Questions

Happy Little Trees Hit the Market

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about controversy at Hallmark, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Ukulele virtuoso and composer Taimane answers our questions about mini golf

Ahead of her upcoming tour, ukulele virtuoso composer and 2019 and 2023 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Favorite Entertainer of the Year Taimane plays our game called, "Mini Guitar; Meet Mini Golf" Three questions about miniature golf.

Panel Questions

Good News For Bickering Couples; Friendly Hands Make Light Work

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Silver Snorters; Starbucks Parties; Shopping Nightmares

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big controversial song on Taylor Swift's NEXT album?

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

