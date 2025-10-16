© 2025 Connecticut Public

Jake Tapper's 'The Race Against Terror' explores trial of Al Qaeda terrorist

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 16, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

CNN anchor and correspondent Jake Tapper has a new book, called “The Race Against Terror,” that tells the dramatic story of the investigation and trial of an Al Qaeda terrorist who killed American soldiers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Tapper about the book, his previous book about former President Biden’s decision to run for reelection, and about the shifting media landscape and corporate and political pressures on the press.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

