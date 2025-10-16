Connecticut lawmakers: DCF failed child found dead in New Britain

A pair of high-ranking Democratic lawmakers chastised the Connecticut Department of Children and Families Thursday for its handling of the case of a former New Britain girl who was allegedly abused and murdered by family members.

In a joint statement, the House and Senate chairs of the legislative Committee on Children directed blame at the state’s child welfare agency for failing to protect Jacqueline “Mimi” Torres Garcia, whose remains were discovered last week in the city.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was involved with the family of Torres Garcia, though little information about the agency’s role has been publicly released.

In their statement, state Sen. Ceci Maher and state Rep. Corey Paris provided no additional information, but expressed anger at DCF for its handling of the case, calling the death of Torres Garcia a “horrific situation” that “should not have happened.”

“As we learn more, it is becoming apparent that the Department of Children and Families failed her; DCF has one of the most important roles in our state and when it accepts less than 110%, our most vulnerable children are left in harm's way, with children like Jacqueline suffering the consequences,” the statement reads. “It's clear that DCF did not meet the moment here, and we need answers as to how and why this happened, as well as assurances that we can make certain it never happens again."

Questions about DCF’s contact with the family emerged after New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said Monday that the agency had previously been involved with the girl’s family.

Torres Garcia attended public schools in New Britain from kindergarten through fifth grade. Her mother withdrew Torres Garcia from the school system on Aug. 26, 2024, the first day of sixth grade, and provided a new address for the family in Farmington, according to a spokesperson for the Consolidated School District of New Britain.

The girl's mother filed a notice the same day indicating Torres Garcia would receive instruction at home, according to the school system.

Authorities said Torres Garcia was never reported missing. New Britain police discovered her body Oct. 8, 2025 inside a storage bin after receiving a report of suspicious activity at an abandoned home in the city.

Investigators believe Torres Garcia likely died in fall 2024 while her family lived in Farmington. Farmington Police Chief Paul Melanson said evidence indicates she suffered prolonged physical abuse and malnourishment, and that her body was kept in a basement before being moved when the family relocated in March 2025.

The girl's mother and her mother's boyfriend have been charged with her murder. An aunt was also charged with unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a minor and intentional cruelty to a person under 19 years old.

DCF is now reviewing its involvement with the family, according to interim commissioner Susan Hamilton. In a statement issued earlier this week, Hamilton said the agency will assess how it handled the case, including supports provided, casework decisions and adherence to policy.

The agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the remarks by lawmakers on the Committee on Children.

In a letter sent earlier this week, five lawmakers who represent New Britain in the Connecticut House and Senate called on DCF to provide a full and transparent accounting of its work. They outlined several key questions, including whether DCF coordinated with law enforcement and the school district.

"We stand ready to work with your office, with local partners, and with the broader community to strengthen the safety net for children and families in New Britain and across the state," the letter reads. "Every child deserves to grow up safe, seen, and protected."