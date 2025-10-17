© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow National Guard deployment in Illinois

By Kat Lonsdorf
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:19 PM EDT
Members of the Texas National Guard stand guard at an army reserve training facility on October 7, 2025 in Elwood, Illinois.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Members of the Texas National Guard stand guard at an army reserve training facility on October 7, 2025 in Elwood, Illinois.

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to allow the president to deploy National Guard troops in Illinois after lower courts blocked the deployment.

In the appeal filed on Friday by the Department of Justice, Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that troops are needed in the Chicago area to "prevent ongoing and intolerable risks to the lives and safety" of federal agents. Thursday's restraining order issued by a federal judge in Illinois, Sauer said, "improperly impinges on the President's authority and needlessly endangers federal personnel and property."

Trump has been arguing that Chicago — and several other Democratic-led cities — is lawless and in need military intervention to quell protests and protect federal immigration facilities.

He federalized the state National Guard against Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's wishes earlier this month. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott also sent several hundred of his state's troops to the Democratic-led state.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Kat Lonsdorf
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content