A preview of 'Still Here,' exploring Native American resilience in New England

Connecticut Public Radio
Published October 28, 2025 at 4:36 PM EDT

Next year marks a milestone in America’s history – 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Our founding document put forward aspirations that have shaped America and inspired the world: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.” But read on; the Declaration may surprise you. It calls the Native peoples of America “merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.”

For generations, stories of Native America have been kept separate and apart from the American story.

Coming this fall, Connecticut Public presents “Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England.” This special multi-platform series will feature Indigenous perspectives and take a fresh look at the history of our region. We’ll also meet culture bearers and knowledge keepers who are working to carry Native life forward.

Coming November 17, 2025

