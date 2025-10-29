© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT to implement building code change requiring one stairwell for small apartment buildings

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 29, 2025 at 5:10 PM EDT
FILE: Wayne Czarnecki, Senior Project Manager at Enterprise Builders, climbs the stairs at a former player piano factory in Meriden that is being converted to mixed income housing on July 22, 2024.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Wayne Czarnecki, Senior Project Manager at Enterprise Builders, climbs the stairs at a former player piano factory in Meriden that is being converted to mixed income housing on July 22, 2024.

Housing advocates and fire marshals are at odds over a state bill which makes it legal to have a single stairwell for apartment buildings up to five stories.

Those in favor of the bill say the legislation will help create an easier pathway to affordable housing construction, especially in inner cities, since less space is required.

However, opponents of the bill say allowing one stairwell is a safety concern.

The bill passed in the state legislature last year, but the state’s Department of Administrative Services’ (DAS) Codes and Standards Committee, which is drafting the building code, later added more restrictions.

Nick Kantor, director of housing policy group Desegregate CT, says the way the code is written makes it too restrictive.

“They've effectively made it really, really, really hard in the current implementation to actually build, both from some of the building code side, and fire requirements,” Kantor said. Which basically is going to neuter any use of this to actually do what it's intended to do.”

The draft of the building code changes were open to public comment until Oct. 11.

“The Codes and Standards Committee is now reviewing those comments,” DAS Director of Communications Leigh Appleby said. “The committee will meet on November 12 and consider any changes based on the comments received.”

The final drafts must be approved by several committees before being formally adopted, Appleby said.

Along with allowing buildings to be five stories with a single stairwell, the drafted code “imposes fire department staffing and equipment requirements so restrictive that, in practice, very few (if any) Connecticut municipalities will be able to adopt the reform,” according to testimony by the Regional Plan Association’s Connecticut Director Pete Harrison.

A recent report from the Pew Charitable Trust found the age of a building is the primary factor in determining the risk of a fatal fire. Over the last three years, Connecticut saw zero deaths from fires in residential buildings built after 2000, according to Harrison.

“This compromises safety, both for the occupants and the firefighters, we feel,” Roger Nelson, president of the Connecticut Fire Marshals Association, said.

But, Nelson said the risk isn’t worth the claims of more affordable housing construction.

Rather, the high cost of new, safe features like stormproof doors and elevators, and the cost to maintain and upkeep the safety measures would outweigh the cost benefit in constructing a single-stairway building, according to Nelson.

“I've never seen a cost benefit analysis done on any of this to show what this taking away one stairwell would actually accomplish,” Nelson said. “Cost wise, when you have to add in pressurized stairs, pressurized elevators, maintenance of all this equipment actually may put the cost higher than what the buildings are now.”
News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.