I-95 liquor store project in Hampton again seeking bids after blocked land sale

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published November 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
New Hampshire State Liquor Store and Liquor & Wine Outlet, on Interstate 95 South in Hampton, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
New Hampshire State Liquor Store and Liquor & Wine Outlet, on Interstate 95 South in Hampton, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is again accepting proposals for a private developer to construct new rest stops on both sides of Interstate 95 in Hampton, replacing the current aging state liquor stores.

Officials with the Liquor Commission envision sprawling facilities on either side of the highway, including 22,000-square-foot liquor stores, gas pumps, electric vehicle chargers, food offerings and a welcome center.

In May, Gov. Kelly Ayotte called off an earlier proposal for the properties that would have seen the state sell the land to developers. The state had already received bids and named a group of finalists for the project. Instead, Ayotte said the state should maintain ownership and enter into a long-term lease, which would give it more control over the property.

New Hampshire is modeling the Interstate 95 project on the redevelopment of the Hooksett plazas on Interstate 93, which also include liquor stores and gas pumps, as well as dine-in and take-out food options.

The Hampton proposals will be rated on a number of factors, including how the developers propose to incorporate state-specific marketing into the facilities.

The request for proposals says that “all development and design concepts shall incorporate a New Hampshire theme that reflects the State’s unique history, culture, geography and other visual aesthetics that are emblematic of its tourism appeal.” Vendors are also required to offer foods commonly associated with the state, including apples, maple products, and seafood.

Liquor authorities will accept proposals through February, with a winner expected to be announced next summer. Construction could begin as early as next fall, with a targeted completion date of both rest stops of February 2028.

New Hampshire first opened a liquor store on the southbound side of I-95 in 1981, and then built a second store for northbound traffic in 1992. The two facilities are among the most popular of the state-run liquor stores, accounting for more than $45 million in sales last year. The request for proposals notes that the Liquor Commission will also collect a surcharge on all fuel sales and electric vehicle charging.
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman

