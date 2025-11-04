© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'Joyride,' New Yorker writer Susan Orlean trains her journalist's eye on herself

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:56 AM EST
The cover of "Joyride" and author Susan Orlean. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Corey Hendrickson)
Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Corey Hendrickson
The cover of "Joyride" and author Susan Orlean. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Corey Hendrickson)

With best-selling nonfiction books such as “The Orchid Thief” and as a staff writer for the New Yorker since 1992, Susan Orlean has made a successful career out of telling other people’s stories.

Now, she tells her own in the memoir “Joyride.” She was in Boston for a recent event at WBUR and joined host Deborah Becker in the studio to talk about the book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content