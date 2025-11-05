Transcript: ‘Rocky Horror’ stays timeless in southern New England, as the movie musical turns 50

HOST: The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” turned 50 this year. The cult classic has inspired generations of fans .. who YEAR-ROUND dress up, act out iconic scenes and bond over the film’s unique brand of camp.

Connecticut Public's Michayla Savitt [mih-KAY-luh SAH-vet] recently attended a screening in Newtown … and takes us there in this audio postcard. We first hear from Matthew Jarrett [JAIR-ett], the production’s emcee and tech director.

Matthew Jarrett: I’m wearing a “rocky red” corset on top of a skirt that my lovely spouse made for me last night at 11:30 in the evening. So I've got those on. I've got some 5 or 6 inch heels….

Matthew Jarrett ONSTAGE: crowd cheering as he says “we encourage you to not just dream it but to be it.

Lynn: My name is Mallory Lynn and I’m the stage manager of the Come Again players.

Savitt, BYLINE: What am I looking at here?

Lynn: You’re looking at a certified Rocky audience participation kit but we have. We do encourage the audience to use it at varying parts of the show because it makes it really funny when it's like, Eddie's death scene and all of a sudden somebody's just making party blower noises.

<we hear a character from the movie with a european accent say “he’s lucky, you’re lucky I’m lucky we’re all lucky” as the audience cheers and time warp begins to fades>

Wendy: I'm Wendy Milson.

Roger: Roger Milson. We're both from Milford, Connecticut.

Savitt, BYLINE: Do you remember your first time seeing Rocky?

Wendy: I think it was in the Stratford Theater and I was just like my jaw just dropped because back then we didn't expect things like that.

Roger: It's cultural expression. I think back in the mid 70s, this blew out something that they had no idea how far it would go, and they carried it 50 years later and here we are still enjoying it.

“TIME WARP” song fades up with the lyric “and the void would be calling…let’s do the time warp again!”