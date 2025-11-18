© 2025 Connecticut Public

A year out, here’s where the race for CT governor stands

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published November 18, 2025 at 1:55 PM EST
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU

There are now four major candidates in the race to be Connecticut’s next Governor.

Former New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, a 38-year-old Republican, is the latest to throw her hat in the ring.

“We don't have real leadership in Hartford,” Stewart said in her campaign launch video. “They attack and demean our law enforcement, neglect our roads and bridges, and after all that, they spend our tax dollars on their friends. Connecticut's been run by the same insiders for decades. It's the same wealthy, out-of-touch politicians who just manage our decline. It's not good enough.”

Stewart was mayor of one of the state’s largest cities for more than a decade. She unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018.

State Senator Ryan Fazio from Greenwich is the other well-known Republican in the race. He has picked up tons of endorsements from other members of the General Assembly and broken fundraising records.

In a statement, he welcomed Stewart to the race.

“Voters’ support must be earned,” Fazio said. “I look forward to giving them an opportunity to examine our records and decide which candidate is best positioned to lower our energy bills, cut taxes, end sanctuary state status, and defeat Governor Lamont.”

Timothy Wilcox, from Taftville, filed the paperwork needed to run in May. In his campaign filing, he said he does not plan to receive or expend any money for his campaign.

Westport First Selectwoman Jen Tooker (R) was also in the running but has since dropped out of the race.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Governor Ned Lamont announced his reelection campaign last week. If elected, he would be the first governor to serve three terms since John Rowland.

“We've come a long way, but the job's not done,” Lamont said. “Let's keep Connecticut moving forward together.”

Lamont is up against State Representative Josh Elliott from Hamden for the Democratic nomination.

The primary elections are on August 11, 2026.
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is WSHU's Government and Civics reporter, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
See stories by Molly Ingram

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

