More than 100 homes damaged by tornado near Houston

By The Associated Press
Published November 24, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST
Guillermo Vargas surveys damage to his home, where his garage was swept off its foundation, while cleaning up storm damage after severe weather hit in the Memorial Northwest subdivision, in Spring, Texas, on Monday.
Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle
/
AP
Guillermo Vargas surveys damage to his home, where his garage was swept off its foundation, while cleaning up storm damage after severe weather hit in the Memorial Northwest subdivision, in Spring, Texas, on Monday.

HOUSTON — More than 100 homes have been damaged after a tornado touched down in a residential area outside Houston, authorities in Texas said Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Photos and drone video posted on Facebook by the Harris County Precinct 3 constable showed roofs with shingles ripped off. Some debris blocked roads.

The damage affected the Memorial Northwest neighborhood, according to the office of Mark Herman, the constable.

Quinn Ocker (left) and Aidan Bartlow work on installing a tarp over a blown out window in Ocker's bedroom after severe weather hit in the Memorial Northwest subdivision, in Spring, Texas, on Monday.
Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle / AP
/
AP
Quinn Ocker (left) and Aidan Bartlow work on installing a tarp over a blown out window in Ocker's bedroom after severe weather hit in the Memorial Northwest subdivision, in Spring, Texas, on Monday.

The Houston Fire Department dispatched five members of its saw team to cut up and remove toppled trees, spokesperson Rustin Rawlings said.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for southeastern Texas, including Houston, until 1 a.m. Tuesday. It also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeastern Texas.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

