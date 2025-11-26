© 2025 Connecticut Public

Two West Virginia National Guard members shot in D.C., authorities say

By Juliana Kim
Published November 26, 2025 at 3:20 PM EST
Law enforcement agencies respond to a shooting near the White House on November 26, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Tyrone Turner
/
WAMU
Law enforcement agencies respond to a shooting near the White House on November 26, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Updated November 26, 2025 at 5:16 PM EST

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were injured following a shooting near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey had earlier said the two were killed, but walked back his assertion less than half an hour later.

"We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members," he wrote on X.

The shooting erupted a few blocks north of the White House. Emergency responders were sent at 2:18 p.m. ET. They treated and took three gunshot victims to the hospital, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo.
Law enforcement officers secure the scene after a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Law enforcement officers secure the scene after a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

The Metropolitan Police Department said one suspect is in custody.

Loading...

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said he was aware of the incident.

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen ... is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," he added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that federal agents were on the scene of the shooting. FBI Director Kash Patel also said on X that the bureau "is engaged and assisting with the investigation."

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused arrivals into Reagan Washington International Airport because of the locations of aircraft involved in responding to today's shooting incident. Normal operations have resumed.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

Juliana Kim
