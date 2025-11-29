© 2025 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: Nutritionist Marion Nestle; Science writer Mary Roach

Published November 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A SNAP benefits shopper pushes a cart through a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023.
Allison Dinner
/
AP
A SNAP benefits shopper pushes a cart through a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

What to Eat Now nutritionist talks SNAP, food policy and the "triple duty" diet: Marion Nestle says we need to rethink how we eat. She recommends "real food, processed as little as possible, with a big emphasis on plants." Her new book is What to Eat Now.

Forget Shakespeare in LoveHamnet explores Shakespeare in grief: A new film, adapted from Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 novel, posits that the death of Shakespeare's 11-year-old son may have inspired one of the greatest fictional tragedies ever written.

From heart to skin to hair, Replaceable You dives into the science of transplant: Science writer Mary Roach chronicles both the history and the latest science of body part replacement in her new book. She also answers the question: Is it kosher to receive an organ donation from a pig?

You can listen to the original interviews here:

