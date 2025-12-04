© 2025 Connecticut Public

FBI arrests suspect in investigation into pipe bombs planted near DNC, RNC before Jan. 6 attack

By Carrie Johnson
Published December 4, 2025 at 9:50 AM EST
The FBI crest
MANDEL NGAN
/
AFP via Getty Images
The FBI crest

The FBI arrested a man believed to be responsible for placing pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol complex nearly five years ago, three sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NPR.

The sources weren't authorized to speak publicly ahead of a press conference expected later Thursday. The suspect is a man who was arrested in the Woodbridge, Va., area, about 35 miles from Washington, one of the sources said.

The FBI has spent years searching for the person who put bombs near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters, hours before the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

FBI agents conducted 1,000 interviews and reviewed nearly 40 thousand video files. But the alleged bomber remained elusive for years, despite a $500,000 reward.

New leaders at the FBI and the Justice Department intensified their focus on the case this year.

Related Content