Shoveling snow can be a heart hazard, cardiologists say

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published December 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Snowy sidewalk awaiting a shovel in New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A snow-covered sidewalk ready for a shovel in New Hampshire.

With snow already on the ground across New Hampshire, and more on the way, cardiologists warn that there are several ways that shoveling snow can put extra strain on the heart.

“While shoveling snow, most people tend to unconsciously hold their breath,” said Dr. Patrick Magnus, associate chief clinical officer and medical director of the Cardiovascular Institute at Concord Hospital.

That, combined with straining to lift heavy loads of snow, Magnus said, can cause a spike in heart rate and blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart attack or other issues.

Research by the American Heart Association found that shoveling is one of the activities that may place extra stress on the heart, especially for people who don’t exercise regularly.

“People tend to spend a lot of time standing up, which causes blood to pool in their legs, reducing blood return to the heart,” Magnus said.

Meanwhile, Magnus said, exposure to cold air “causes constriction of the blood vessels,” raising blood pressure.

“So when you combine all these factors — the static exercise, straining, exposure to cold air — you’re asking the heart to do a lot of work in conditions that we are generally not used to working in for long periods of time,” Magnus said.

Magnus recommends that people with heart conditions or who are already at risk of heart attack should avoid shoveling if possible.

“But in general,” he said, “if you’re going to shovel snow, you should start shoveling gradually. Pace yourself, warm up, stretch, and sometimes take a brisk walk before even starting.”

Magnus also recommends pushing snow, rather than lifting and throwing it. The American Heart Association has additional resources for heart safety in cold weather.
New England News Collaborative
NHPR Staff
