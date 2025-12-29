Storm update: Freezing rain causes thousands of power outages, slick roads

This page will be updated throughout the day on Monday as the storm progresses.

Freezing rain from a winter storm has resulted in thousands of power outages, and slick driving conditions in central and northern New Hampshire on Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday at 7 p.m. in Grafton, Carroll, Sullivan, Merrimack, and Belknap counties.

The National Weather Service reports that ice accumulations could be more than a quarter of an inch in some areas, and wind gusts could cause additional hazards to power lines and roads. Travel is not advised.

There is a winter weather advisory in Coos, Cheshire, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties through Monday afternoon.

Police have responded to multiple car accidents. A lane of Interstate 89 in Sutton was briefly closed for multiple crashes around 9 a.m.

As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, there are over 20,000 power outages in the Granite State. The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative reported 10,342, while Eversource reported 9,163 of those outages.

Resources and outage maps:

National Weather Service A map showing possible ice accumulations in New Hampshire on Dec. 29, 2025.