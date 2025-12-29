© 2026 Connecticut Public

Storm update: Freezing rain causes thousands of power outages, slick roads

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published December 29, 2025 at 10:55 AM EST
The winter storm warning and advisories from the National Weather Service for Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.
National Weather Service
/
Gray, Maine.
The winter storm warning and advisories from the National Weather Service for Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

This page will be updated throughout the day on Monday as the storm progresses.

Freezing rain from a winter storm has resulted in thousands of power outages, and slick driving conditions in central and northern New Hampshire on Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday at 7 p.m. in Grafton, Carroll, Sullivan, Merrimack, and Belknap counties.

The National Weather Service reports that ice accumulations could be more than a quarter of an inch in some areas, and wind gusts could cause additional hazards to power lines and roads. Travel is not advised.

There is a winter weather advisory in Coos, Cheshire, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties through Monday afternoon.

Police have responded to multiple car accidents. A lane of Interstate 89 in Sutton was briefly closed for multiple crashes around 9 a.m.

As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, there are over 20,000 power outages in the Granite State. The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative reported 10,342, while Eversource reported 9,163 of those outages.

Resources and outage maps:

A map showing possible ice accumulations in New Hampshire on Dec. 29, 2025.
National Weather Service
A map showing possible ice accumulations in New Hampshire on Dec. 29, 2025.

The forecast calls for the storm to wrap up later today with a period of snow with light accumulations. The Mount Washington Observatory reports the region south of the White Mountains could see strong wind gusts into Monday evening.

