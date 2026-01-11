© 2026 Connecticut Public

Photos: 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

By NPR Staff
Published January 11, 2026 at 8:55 PM EST
Ariana Grande arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/Invision
/
AP
Ariana Grande arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The brightest stars in TV and film kicked off the 83rd annual Golden Globes tonight in Beverly Hills, Calif., with Ariana Grande, Noah Wyle, Teyana Taylor and George Clooney are just some the names who walked the red carpet. This year's ceremony was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Here's a glimpse of what some of the attendees are wearing tonight.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Michael B. Jordan
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Michael B. Jordan
Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans
Frederic J. Brown/AFP / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans
Jean Smart
Jordan StraussInvision / AP
/
AP
Jean Smart
Teyana Taylor
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Teyana Taylor
Jenna Ortega
Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP
/
Invision/AP
Jenna Ortega
Owen Cooper
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Owen Cooper
Sara Wells and Noah Wyle
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Sara Wells and Noah Wyle
Claire Danes
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Claire Danes
Stellan Skarsgård and Megan Everett-Skarsgard
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Stellan Skarsgård and Megan Everett-Skarsgard
Amy Poehler
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Amy Poehler
EJAE
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
EJAE
Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman
Paul Mescal
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Paul Mescal
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Jjordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Laufey
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Laufey
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Chris Olsen
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Chris Olsen
Lisa Ann Walter
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Lisa Ann Walter
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
Jacob Elordi
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Jacob Elordi
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Ryan Destiny
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Ryan Destiny
Jennifer Garner
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Jennifer Garner
Rose Byrne
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Rose Byrne
Kate Hudson
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Kate Hudson
Snoop Dogg
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Snoop Dogg
Timothée Chalamet
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Timothée Chalamet
Miley Cyrus
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Miley Cyrus
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Leonardo DiCaprio
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Leonardo DiCaprio
Michel Martin
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Michel Martin
Steve Inskeep
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / AP
/
AP
Steve Inskeep
Leila Fadel
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Leila Fadel
A Martinez
Richard Shotwell/Invision / AP
/
AP
A Martinez
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Amanda Seyfried
Jordan Strauss/Invision / InvisionAP
/
InvisionAP
Amanda Seyfried
William Stanford Davis
Jorden Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
William Stanford Davis
Tessa Thompson
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Tessa Thompson
Kathy Bates
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Kathy Bates
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Jorden Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Skylar Diggins
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Skylar Diggins
Monica Padman
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Monica Padman
Adam Scott and Naomi Scott
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Adam Scott and Naomi Scott
Jayme Lawson
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Jayme Lawson
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson
Gilbert Flores/Penske Media / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson
Emma Stone
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Emma Stone
Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / AP
/
AP
Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall
Nischelle Turner
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / AP
/
AP
Nischelle Turner
Brett Goldstein
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Brett Goldstein
Parker Posey
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Parker Posey
Vince Gilligan
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Vince Gilligan
Chloé Zhao
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Chloé Zhao
Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney
Hannah Einbinder
Jordan Strauss/ Invision / AP
/
AP
Hannah Einbinder
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / AP
/
AP
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key
Justin Sylvester
Richard Shotwell/Invision / AP
/
AP
Justin Sylvester
Judd Apatow and Lesley Mann
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Judd Apatow and Lesley Mann
Keltie Knight
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Keltie Knight
Sarah Snook
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Sarah Snook
Glen Powell
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Glen Powell
Piper Curda
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Piper Curda
Justine Lupe
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Justine Lupe
Helen Hoehne
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Helen Hoehne
Natasha Rothwell
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Natasha Rothwell
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Minnie Driver
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Minnie Driver
Orlando Bloom
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Orlando Bloom
Hudson Williams
Richard Shotwell/Invision / AP
/
AP
Hudson Williams
Connor Storrie
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Connor Storrie
Erin Doherty
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Erin Doherty
Wanda Sykes
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Wanda Sykes
Nikki Glaser
Richard Shotwell/Invision / AP
/
AP
Nikki Glaser
Julia Roberts
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Julia Roberts
Emily Blunt
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Emily Blunt
Chris Perfetti
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Chris Perfetti
Rhea Seehorn
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Rhea Seehorn
Dakota Fanning
Jordan Strauss/Invision / Invision
/
Invision
Dakota Fanning
Queen Latifah
Richard Shotwell/Invision / AP
/
AP
Queen Latifah
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

