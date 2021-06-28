Goshen Announcement
GOSHEN ANNOUNCEMENT – Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., applicant for a new noncommercial educational FM radio station on 91.5 megahertz, Goshen, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a new noncommercial educational FM construction permit. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit
- https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/nceDraftCopy?displayType=html&app%20Key=25076ff37ca4ed29017cc20ede64122e&id=25076ff37ca4ed29017cc20ede64122e
This page was last updated on November 29, 2021.