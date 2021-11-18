© 2021 Connecticut Public

NORTH GRANBY ANNOUNCEMENT – to be posted by November 26 On November 8, 2021, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., applicant for a new noncommercial educational FM radio station on 90.9 megahertz, North Granby, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a new noncommercial educational FM construction permit. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit

This page was last updated on November 19, 2021.