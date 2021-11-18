North Granby Announcement
NORTH GRANBY ANNOUNCEMENT – to be posted by November 26 On November 8, 2021, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., applicant for a new noncommercial educational FM radio station on 90.9 megahertz, North Granby, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a new noncommercial educational FM construction permit. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit
- https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/nceDraftCopy?displayType=html&app%20Key=25076ff37c9aaf99017c9e70f92801e6&id=25076ff37c9aaf99017c9e70f92801e6
This page was last updated on November 19, 2021.