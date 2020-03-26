A Little Bit Of Soap
Humans have been using soap for literally millennia -- nearly five of them... at least.
And while there's a run on alcohol-based hand sanitizers, it turns out that good, old-fashioned soap is a simpler, more-reliable way to destroy all that coronavirus that might be all over your gross, dirty hands.
In the end, though, "A little bit of soap / Will never never never ever begin / To take away the hurt that I feel..."
GUESTS:
- Kieran Dahl - A freelance writer; his piece for Vox is "How a decades-old hippie soap brand became a touchstone of wellness culture"
- Brian Resnick - Senior science reporter for Vox
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.