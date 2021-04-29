© 2021 Connecticut Public

From The Bad Ideas Dept.: It's A Show About Towels!

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Seriously: a show about towels.

There's the history of towels, towels in Christianity, Terrible Towels, Towel Day.

Oh, and there are actual towels too.

Because when has a bad idea ever stopped us before?

GUESTS:

  • Marcel Danesi - The author of Of Cigarettes, High Heels, and Other Interesting Things: An Introduction to Semiotics
  • John Dankosky - Host of The CT Mirror's Steady Habits podcast and news and special projects editor for Science Friday
  • Jackie Reeve - Bed and bath writer for Wirecutter; her blog about quilting and crafting and cooking and traveling and things is The Orange Room
  • Jem Roberts - Comedy historian and the author of The Frood: The Authorised and Very Official History of Douglas Adams and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired December 6, 2018.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
