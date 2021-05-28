The Nose Would Rather Sling Bang Bang Chicken And Shrimp All Day: Adrian's Kickback, 'Hacks,' More
Adrian Lopez is a high school kid from East Vale, California. He had planned a high school kid's birthday party at some fire pits for last weekend. But then the TikTok flyer for the party went viral, thousands of people showed up to two different locations, and the whole thing has been described as a "zombie apocalypse" of "17 to 19 year olds."
And: Hacks is a half-hour sitcom from HBO Max. It stars Jean Smart as a late-career Vegas comedian, and it's written and created by three people who wrote for Broad City on Comedy Central.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Eric Carle, Author of 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' Dies at 91
A self-described "picture writer," he wrote and illustrated more than 70 books for young children, selling more than 170 million copies.
- Samuel E. Wright, The Voice Behind The Beloved "Little Mermaid" Character Sebastian, Has Died
The actor was also nominated for two Tony awards for his performances in The Tap Dance Kid and The Lion King.
- 'Simpsons' writer (opinion): Why I love to make fun of Connecticut
- How Girls5Eva Is Making Up for 30 Rock's Past
The Tina Fey-verse has finally outgrown Liz Lemon.
- This Was the Week That Movie Studios Finally Lost Control of the Industry
In a world where the theatrical release is an option, not a necessity, movie studios are no longer in charge of Hollywood.
- Fresh Off A Viral Library Gig, The Linda Lindas Get A Record Deal
- The Whole Parade: On the Incomparable Career of Nicolas Cage
- Johnny Knoxville's Last Rodeo
As he prepares to release his final Jackass film, the stuntman takes stock of a surprisingly long, hilariously painful, and unusually influential career.
- J.J. Abrams Reflects on 'Star Wars' and When It's Critical to Have a Plan
"I do think that there's nothing more important than knowing where you're going."
- Broadway's Tony Awards, Delayed by Pandemic, Set for September
Most of the prizes will be announced on the Paramount+ streaming service, followed by a starry concert celebrating Broadway on CBS television.
- James Bond, Meet Jeff Bezos: Amazon Makes $8.45 Billion Deal for MGM
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, while diminished, commanded a premium price, with Amazon seeking to bolster its crucial Prime membership offering.
- Streaming TV Costs Add Up as Americans Add More Services
- Vanessa Redgrave no longer set to appear in Kevin Spacey film
Actor had been linked to her husband Franco Nero's Italian drama, set to be Spacey's comeback after sexual misconduct accusations
- New York's Hyphenated History
In Pardis Mahdavi's new book Hyphen, she explores the way hyphenation became not only a copyediting quirk but a complex issue of identity, assimilation, and xenophobia amid anti-immigration movements at the turn of the twentieth century. In the excerpt below, Mahdavi gives the little-known history of New York's hyphenation debate.
- The Mesmerizing Pull of Plastic Surgery Videos
Procedures used to be done in secret, but in the post-Kardashian world, transparency is just part of the process.
GUESTS:
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.