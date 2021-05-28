© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose Would Rather Sling Bang Bang Chicken And Shrimp All Day: Adrian's Kickback, 'Hacks,' More

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
hacks_0.jpg
HBO Max
/
Jean Smart in 'Hacks' on HBO Max.

Adrian Lopez is a high school kid from East Vale, California. He had planned a high school kid's birthday party at some fire pits for last weekend. But then the TikTok flyer for the party went viral, thousands of people showed up to two different locations, and the whole thing has been described as a "zombie apocalypse" of "17 to 19 year olds."

And: Hacks is a half-hour sitcom from HBO Max. It stars Jean Smart as a late-career Vegas comedian, and it's written and created by three people who wrote for Broad City on Comedy Central.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
