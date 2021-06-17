The Nose On 'High On The Hog' And Afro-Latinx Representation In 'In The Heights'
It's a special, Juneteenth (observed)-observing, Thursday edition of The Nose.
First: The lack of Afro-Latinx actors in the movie version of In the Heights has caused some controversy. Lin-Manuel Miranda has apologized.
And: High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America is a four-part docuseries hosted by Stephen Satterfield. All four episodes hit Netflix on May 26.
GUESTS:
- Rand Richards Cooper - A fiction writer, contributing editor at Commonweal, and the restaurant critic for the Hartford Courant
- Shawn Murray - A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.