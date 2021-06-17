© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose On 'High On The Hog' And Afro-Latinx Representation In 'In The Heights'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published June 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
highonthehog.jpg
Netflix, Inc.
/
Jessica B. Harris and Stephen Satterfield in 'High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.'

It's a special, Juneteenth (observed)-observing, Thursday edition of The Nose.

First: The lack of Afro-Latinx actors in the movie version of In the Heights has caused some controversy. Lin-Manuel Miranda has apologized.

And: High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America is a four-part docuseries hosted by Stephen Satterfield. All four episodes hit Netflix on May 26.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rand Richards Cooper - A fiction writer, contributing editor at Commonweal, and the restaurant critic for the Hartford Courant
  • Shawn Murray - A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
