The Nose On 'High On The Hog' And Afro-Latinx Representation In 'In The Heights'

It's a special, Juneteenth (observed)-observing, Thursday edition of The Nose.

First: The lack of Afro-Latinx actors in the movie version of In the Heights has caused some controversy. Lin-Manuel Miranda has apologized.

And: High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America is a four-part docuseries hosted by Stephen Satterfield. All four episodes hit Netflix on May 26.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Rand Richards Cooper - A fiction writer, contributing editor at Commonweal , and the restaurant critic for the Hartford Courant

- A fiction writer, contributing editor at , and the restaurant critic for the Shawn Murray - A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.