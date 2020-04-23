Connecticut Innovators Take On COVID-19

As Connecticut approaches its peak in hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases, health systems continue to prepare so they can keep patients alive.

Connecticut State Senator and intensive care doctor, Saud Anwar worries ventilator capacities may soon become overstretched. So he reached out to friends in the design and manufacturing communities to create a novel solution. This hour, we hear more from Dr. Anwar as we talk about innovation during this public health crisis.

Coming up, we learn about the role Connecticut’s manufacturing sector is playing to address the unprecedented need for medical devices and personal protective equipment (PPE). As Connecticut and the country face a crisis unlike anything in our lifetimes, will innovators meet the challenge?

GUESTS:

