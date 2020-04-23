© 2021 Connecticut Public

Connecticut Innovators Take On COVID-19

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published April 23, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
Dr. Saud Anwar, demonstrating a successful simulation to ventilate 7 patients with one ventilator using the quad splitter prototype he and colleagues from the engineering and manufacturing sector designed
Courtesy of Saud Anwar
Kevin Dyer, Bob Conley, and Dr. Saud Anwar, with the ventilator quad splitter.
Courtesy of Saud Anwar

As Connecticut approaches its peak in hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases, health systems continue to prepare so they can keep patients alive.

Connecticut State Senator and intensive care doctor, Saud Anwar worries ventilator capacities may soon become overstretched. So he reached out to friends in the design and manufacturing communities to create a novel solution. This hour, we hear more from Dr. Anwar as we talk about innovation during this public health crisis.  

Coming up, we learn about the role Connecticut’s manufacturing sector is playing to address the unprecedented need for medical devices and personal protective equipment (PPE).  As Connecticut and the country face a crisis unlike anything in our lifetimes, will innovators meet the challenge?

GUESTS:

Business Newssciencesmall businessConnecticutCoronavirus
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
