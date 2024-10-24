Governor Ned Lamont Appoints Thea Montañez to Connecticut Public Board of Trustees

HARTFORD [October 22, 2024] - Connecticut Public is proud to announce that Governor Ned Lamont has appointed Thea Montañez to the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public. Montañez, who brings over two decades of experience in government, business, and the nonprofit sector, will serve a four-year term as a trustee, helping to guide the strategic direction and governance of the state’s leading public media organization.

“I am honored to join the Connecticut Public Board of Trustees and to be part of an organization that is committed to informing, educating, and inspiring communities across our state,” said Montañez. “Public media plays a crucial role in connecting people through stories that reflect our shared experiences and diverse perspectives. I look forward to contributing to Connecticut Public’s mission and helping to build even stronger connections with the communities we serve.”

As the current Senior Advisor to Governor Lamont and Chair of the Governor’s Kids Cabinet, Montañez plays a key role in interagency initiatives that connect Connecticut residents to opportunities. She also spearheads efforts to forge public-private partnerships across the state, aimed at driving economic growth and community development.

Prior to her role with the state government, Montañez served as Chief of Staff and later Chief Operating Officer for the City of Hartford. In this capacity, she managed a $600 million annual budget, oversaw day-to-day operations for 1,500 employees, and led critical initiatives during the City’s COVID-19 response. Her leadership was instrumental in helping Mayor Luke Bronin guide Hartford through significant financial and operational challenges, including averting municipal bankruptcy. As the former COO, she also led the development and implementation of several city-wide initiatives designed to better support the needs of survivors of community violence, as well as justice involved youth and adults, and those living with addiction, mental illness and housing instability. In addition to her work in the public sector, Montañez ran her own consulting firm, focusing on strategic communications and community affairs. She also led local grant making for The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Montañez’s deep commitment to community service extends beyond her professional roles. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards and commissions, including the Connecticut Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee, the Connecticut Judicial Selection Commission, the University of Saint Joseph Board of Trustees, and the Hartford Public Library Board of Directors. Her dedication to youth and community advocacy has earned her numerous accolades, including recognition as a "Champion of Children" by the Center for Children’s Advocacy and a spot on Connecticut Magazine’s “40 Under 40” list.

George Norfleet, Chairman of the Connecticut Public Board of Trustees, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Thea Montañez to our Board of Trustees. Her extensive experience in public service, strategic leadership, and community engagement will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our reach and deepen our connection with the diverse communities across Connecticut.”

Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public, added, “Thea’s leadership and commitment to building stronger communities align perfectly with the mission of Connecticut Public. We are excited to have her join us and look forward to her contributions as we work together to inform, educate, and inspire our audiences.”

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.