State releases guidance as masking in schools left to locals

Connecticut officials have released guidance for how K-12 schools across the state should handle face mask rules. It comes as local districts are preparing for the statewide mask mandate to end on Feb. 28.

The public health and education departments are recommending various metrics for districts to consider as they determine whether to continue requiring masks.

Those metrics include the prevalence of local COVID-19 infections, the vaccination status of students, staff and the community, and the amount of planning that’s still needed to accommodate students and staff who might be at greater risk of infection.