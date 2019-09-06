© 2021 Connecticut Public

Beyond Central Park: The Legacy Of Connecticut Native Frederick Law Olmsted

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published September 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM EDT
When you head to New York, do you ever take a break from the city and get lost on a trail in Central Park? This hour, we take a look at the life of the man behind that beloved and iconic city park: Connecticut native Frederick Law Olmsted.

Although best known for his work designing New York’s Central Park, Olmsted was also a journalist and abolitionist. And he shaped landscapes here in Connecticut and across the country, changing how we think about the role of nature in the process.

This hour we sit down with historians and landscape architects to talk about Frederick Law Olmsted’s legacy.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

GUESTS:

Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
