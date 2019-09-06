Beyond Central Park: The Legacy Of Connecticut Native Frederick Law Olmsted

When you head to New York, do you ever take a break from the city and get lost on a trail in Central Park? This hour, we take a look at the life of the man behind that beloved and iconic city park: Connecticut native Frederick Law Olmsted.

Although best known for his work designing New York’s Central Park, Olmsted was also a journalist and abolitionist. And he shaped landscapes here in Connecticut and across the country, changing how we think about the role of nature in the process.

This hour we sit down with historians and landscape architects to talk about Frederick Law Olmsted’s legacy.

