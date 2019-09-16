© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Environment

Shark Fever: The Lore Of The Great White

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published September 16, 2019 at 3:26 AM EDT
great_white_shark_terry_gross.jpg
Terry Gross
/
Wikimedia Commons
Great White Shark.

Fear of sharks spiked last summer after a great white fatally bit a 26-year-old surfer off the coast of Cape Cod. The fever still runs high as reports of great white sightings coincide with people heading to the beach.

Yet, we have a higher risk of getting hit by lightning than killed by a great white shark. The myth of the great white, exacerbated by the 1975 megahit Jaws, is false. Great whites are not the aggressive creatures still perpetuated in popular media. We're more likely to survive a shark bite simply because sharks don't like the way we taste. They spit us out if they accidentally mistake us for a seal.  

The convergence of globally warming waters off our east coast and the repopulation of seals and great whites after a previous panic nearly wiped them out, means we'll have to learn to share the ocean. 

Instead of pursuing shark repellents like sonar buoys, electric shark shields, and seal contraception, should we consider how we can co-exist with the creatures of the sea? Besides, whose ocean is it anyway?  The fish were there first. 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter. 

 
GUESTS: 

  • Greg Johnson - School teacher, musician, artist, and lifeguard at Nauset Beach in Orleans, Mass.; competed at the Lifesaving World Championships 2016
  • George Burgess - Director Emeritus, Florida Program for Shark Research and Curator Emeritus, International Shark Attack File, based on the University of Florida campus 
  • Sy Montgomery - Naturalist and author of 28 books including, The Soul of an Octopus, The Great White Shark Scientist, and How To Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on July 3, 2019.

Tags

Environmentsciencetechnologyhuman behavioroceansenvironment
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan