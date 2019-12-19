Critics Question Bringing More Belugas To Mystic Aquarium

Amid the constant discussion of Connecticut residents leaving the state, the shoreline may soon be home to five new residents: Beluga whales.

Mystic Aquarium has petitioned the federal government for permission to import five captive belugas to join its wildlife on display. Mystic says the move would help research to aid conservation efforts. But critics say the proposal is not only hazardous for the whales but also against US law.

And later: as oceans warm due to climate change, what will the future of marine life conservation look like?

GUESTS:

Dr. Tracy Romano - Chief scientist at Mystic Aquarium

- Chief scientist at Mystic Aquarium Georgia Hancock - Lawyer for the Animal Welfare Institute

- Lawyer for the Animal Welfare Institute Zack Klyver - Marine mammal scientist, co-founder of Blue Planet Strategies in Maine (@KlyverZack)

Chion Wolf contributed to this show