A Conversation With Wanjiku Gatheru, UConn's First Rhodes Scholar
Wanjiku Gatheru is the daughter of Kenyan immigrants and a first-generation American. Now, the UConn senior has made university history as the school’s first-ever Rhodes Scholar.
This hour we sit down with Gatheru. We talk about her life growing up in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner, and find out why she’s pursuing a career in environmental justice.
Later, we talk about strategies to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. What role can New England’s forests play in combating climate change?
GUESTS:
- Wanjiku Gatheru - UConn senior who will graduate in Spring 2020; she is the first Rhodes Scholar in UConn’s history (@wawagatheru)
- Dr. Bill Keeton - Professor of Forest Ecology and Forestry at University of Vermont