A Conversation With Wanjiku Gatheru, UConn's First Rhodes Scholar

Wanjiku Gatheru is the daughter of Kenyan immigrants and a first-generation American. Now, the UConn senior has made university history as the school’s first-ever Rhodes Scholar.

This hour we sit down with Gatheru. We talk about her life growing up in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner, and find out why she’s pursuing a career in environmental justice.

Later, we talk about strategies to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. What role can New England’s forests play in combating climate change?

GUESTS: