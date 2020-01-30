© 2021 Connecticut Public

Environment
Higher education

A Conversation With Wanjiku Gatheru, UConn's First Rhodes Scholar

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published January 30, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST
49357575687_38ea9082e1_o.jpg
Chion Wolf
/
Connecticut Public Radio
Wanjiku Gatheru

Wanjiku Gatheru is the daughter of Kenyan immigrants and a first-generation American. Now, the UConn senior has made university history as the school’s first-ever Rhodes Scholar.

This hour we sit down with Gatheru. We talk about her life growing up in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner, and find out why she’s pursuing a career in environmental justice.

Later, we talk about strategies to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. What role can New England’s forests play in combating climate change?

GUESTS:

  • Wanjiku Gatheru - UConn senior who will graduate in Spring 2020; she is the first Rhodes Scholar in UConn’s history (@wawagatheru)
  • Dr. Bill Keeton - Professor of Forest Ecology and Forestry at University of Vermont

Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
