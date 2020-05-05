This Might Sting A Little, But Native Bees Are In Trouble

This hour, we take a look at bees. From the famous animals that make the honey we eat to lesser-known native “solitary bees” that nest in holes in the ground, there are thousands of species of bees, and hundreds of them have been found right here in Connecticut!

We'll talk about the critical role these pollinators play in agriculture and learn about the threats they face.

Later, we talk about another iconic pollinator: the monarch butterfly. Have you spotted one of these rare and magnificent creatures near your home?

GUESTS:

Learn more about the Pollinator Pathways program in Connecticut here.

Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired August 2, 2019.