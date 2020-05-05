© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Environment

This Might Sting A Little, But Native Bees Are In Trouble

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published May 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT
peponapis_female_on_male_pumpkin_blossom_roden_aug_2013_j_gambel.jpg
Jess Gambel
/
Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station
Peponapis (squash bee) female on a pumpkin blossom

This hour, we take a look at bees. From the famous animals that make the honey we eat to lesser-known native “solitary bees” that nest in holes in the ground, there are thousands of species of bees, and hundreds of them have been found right here in Connecticut!

We'll talk about the critical role these pollinators play in agriculture and learn about the threats they face.

Later, we talk about another iconic pollinator: the monarch butterfly. Have you spotted one of these rare and magnificent creatures near your home?

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

GUESTS:

Learn more about the Pollinator Pathways program in Connecticut here.

Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired August 2, 2019.

Tags

Environmentanimalsagricultureenvironment
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
Related Content