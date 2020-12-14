© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Environment

State Environment Commissioner Katie Dykes On Connecticut's Looming Waste Crisis

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published December 14, 2020 at 8:17 AM EST
The MIRA trash-to-energy plant in Hartford, which is now slated to shut down in 2022
Cloe Poisson
/
Connecticut Mirror
The MIRA trash-to-energy plant in Hartford, which is now slated to shut down in 2022

For years, Connecticut sent large portions of waste to the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) trash-to-energy plant in Hartford. This, in spite of protests by Hartford residents, who say pollution from the plant has caused health problems. Now, the plant will close in 2022.

Today, we talk with Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes about the state's garbage.

The commissioner has said the state is facing a “waste crisis” in coming years. So what’s the solution?

We also ask her about the state’s energy future, including the role of fossil fuels like natural gas that the state currently relies on to keep the lights on.

What questions do you have for Commissioner Dykes?

GUESTS:

  • Katie Dykes - Commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP)
  • Sharon Lewis - Executive Director of the Connecticut Coalition for Environmental Justice
  • Adrian Huq - Cofounder of the New Haven Climate Movement's Youth Action Team

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

Environmentclimate changeenvironment
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
Related Content